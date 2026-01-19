Kemi Badenoch challenges Robert Jenrick to hold a by-election

"If they really love democracy, let’s see those by-elections happen."

Kemi Badenoch has challenged Robert Jenrick to hold a by-election following his defection to Reform UK.

Badenoch has said that the former shadow justice secretary should trigger a by-election in his constituency of Newark.

Speaking with GB News, Badenoch said the postponed local elections should go ahead.

The Tory leader then added: “But do you know which other elections can go ahead? By-elections for the people who have jumped to Reform. If they really love democracy, let’s see those by-elections happen.”

Jenrick ruled out calling a by-election after he announced he was jumping ship to Reform at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Jenrick said “I don’t intend to call a by-election” but highlighted that he was elected at the last general election against every poll.

The former shadow justice secretary said that he thought his constituents voted for him at the last election because “I was willing to do things which are difficult, sometimes be very independent-minded.”

He also said he thought they respected him for resigning from the last Conservative government. Jenrick resigned as immigration minister in December 2023, stating that he didn’t think Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation went far enough.

He added: “In fact, there are a lot of Reform voters in Newark who decided to bite their tongue and not vote Reform and to vote for me at the last general election precisely because of that.”

The Telegraph says that according to sources, Badenoch pointed out that Reform had complained about local elections being cancelled while refusing to give voters a say when their MPs cross the floor.

The Conservative association in Jenrick’s constituency has also slammed him for his defection, saying he has “let down the activists who campaigned for him” and Badenoch was right to sack him.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward