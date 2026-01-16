Fabian’s column: Despite being the most popular way of delivering social and affordable homes, section 106 is under threat

In 2023/24 alone, Section 106 agreements were responsible for producing more than 29,000 homes

Palma Oxley is a Researcher at the Fabian Society, working at the Fabian Housing

Centre

A single set of powers has played a dominant role in delivering affordable housing in

England. Through Section 106, councils can require housebuilders to build affordable and

social homes within wider schemes as a condition of planning permission. This has been

implemented to great effect.

In 2023/24 alone, Section 106 agreements were responsible for producing more than 29,000

homes. Since 2015, they have delivered nearly 248,000 affordable homes, roughly 46 per

cent of all affordable housing built over the past decade, making these agreements a critical

tool for the government to implement what they have called the ‘biggest increase in social

and affordable housebuilding in a generation’.

However, Section 106 is falling short of its potential due to a lack of demand. The system

depends on housing associations bidding for these homes, but in recent years their

enthusiasm has declined.

Homes England estimates that roughly 10,000 affordable homes are not being built because

housing associations are not interested in buying them. This has also held back wider

housebuilding, with up to 700 sites stalled due to challenges within the system, according to

the Home Builders Federation. There are two main reasons for this lack of demand.

First, the poor financial position of many social housing providers. Housing associations

have faced rising maintenance costs from their existing stock, the need to improve building

safety and energy efficiency, and increased borrowing costs. At the same time, they have

had years of cuts to grant funding and uncertainty around the future of social rent, which has

reduced their financial flexibility.

Second, the growing gap between expectations of housing in the social rented sector and

homes built by the private sector. Housing associations prefer family homes rather than

single-person properties, and they often want to avoid acquiring several properties scattered

across several developments, favouring a significant number of units in one development.

Their dwellings also tend to be more energy efficient than homes built by the private sector –

72 per cent of housing association homes are EPC C or above.

Building homes to these higher standards is more expensive for private developers and is

often not required under the current Future Homes Standard or building regulations. This

issue is often compounded by unclear responsibilities around the rectification of faults in

Section 106 dwellings, which have undermined social housing providers’ confidence in these

homes. More fundamentally, these mismatched expectations and challenges stem from a

lack of engagement between developers and housing associations before construction, from

design and specification through to completion.

These issues within Section 106 carry significant consequences. They pose a serious threat

to the delivery of 1.5m new homes in this parliament, particularly social and affordable

housing. For the 1.3m English households on local authority waiting lists for social housing,

they have a direct and tangible impact.

Recent government policy will help address these problems to some extent. The £39 billion

Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the long-term rent settlement are likely to give housing associations a stronger financial position. This will improve their ability to bid on

Section 106 dwellings, even if the grant cannot be used to purchase them. The Section 106

clearing service is also a welcome step, as it improves communication about the availability

of affordable homes already built and for sale. The government’s new Future Homes

Standard will hopefully narrow the gap between what housing associations want, and what

private developers deliver.

However, the government could go further by building trust and supporting collaboration

between developers and housing associations before construction begins. This should

include simplifying negotiations around Section 106, ensuring they focus more on the design

and specification of the units themselves, rather than the overall development obligations.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has suggested that the

government works with the Planning Advisory Service to develop a suite of Section 106

template clauses that focus negotiations on site-specific considerations. There should be

additional investment in local authority planning services to support delivery through Section 106 aagreements. The government can also encourage social housing providers to take risks on new

properties by providing recourse for defects in Section 106 units.

A well-functioning Section 106 system is essential if the government is to meet its housing

target, and its potential is far from exhausted. However, without swift action, it will continue to

underperform. Given its role as the single largest driver of affordable supply, Section 106 will

be a central focus of the Fabian Housing Centre’s work in the months ahead.