Shelter launches campaign to build 90,000 social homes a year in bid to end housing emergency

Shelter, the national housing and homeless charity, has launched a campaign to get government to build more social housing in a bid to end the housing emergency.

In the run up to the general election, Shelter is campaigning for political parties to commit to building at least 90,000 social homes a year for 10 years, which it says would end homelessness, house most people on waiting lists, improve health and education outcomes, save the NHS money, improve children’s life chances and boost jobs and employment.

The charity states: “In England, 300,000 people are currently homeless – and rough sleeping has more than doubled since 2010. Without enough social homes, people are stuck homeless in temporary accommodation or struggling to pay extortionate rents in the private rented sector. And yet, we’re still losing more social homes every year than we’re building. It’s never been more urgent to fight for more and better social homes.”

Last month, the government’s own housing statistics also showed that a record 145,800 children are now homeless in England. There are also 1.3 million households on waiting lists for social housing in England alone.

Recent research by Shelter and the National Housing Federation found that building 90,000 social rent homes a year would pay for itself within three years, add over £50 billion to the economy over 30 years and support 140k direct jobs in the first year.

Shelter’s campaign, called ‘Made in Social Housing’, highlights the value that social housing can bring to individual households and communities, with the uplifting tagline framing this as a badge of pride.

A short video for the campaign features actor Eddie Marsan and Suggs from Madness, with the campaign also set to be supported by more high-profile names. The aim is also to highlight the positive experiences and real benefits that social homes have given people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward