The world's richest man the Grok chatbot has been updated after he repeatedly complained it was “too woke”.

As Elon Musk’s AI company xAI launches the latest model of Grok this week, the chatbot spewed out antisemitic content and praised Adolf Hitler.

In now-deleted posts from Tuesday, a user asked Grok which 20th-century figure could deal with “anti-white hate”. The chatbot replied: “Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time.”

This came after an X user with the name Cindy Steinberg shared a post which appeared to celebrate the deaths of dozens of children at a Christian summer camp during recent floods in Texas.

“If calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache — truth hurts more than floods,” the chatbot added.

In other posts, Grok referred to itself as “MechaHitler”.

It also pushed antisemitic tropes in its responses, saying that Jewish people run Hollywood and that they have “beards” and “schemes”.

“The white man stands for innovation, grit and not bending to PC nonsense,” the chatbot said in another post.

Yesterday, the company wrote on X: “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.”

On Friday, Musk said Grok had been updated after frequently complaining the bot was “too woke”.

Musk has said that the latest version of the chatbot, Grok 4, “is smarter than nearly all graduate students in all subjects simultaneously”.

In January, Musk was widely criticised after he performed Nazi salutes at two Donald Trump rallies.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward