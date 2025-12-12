Stop Funding Hate names and shames companies still advertising with “toxic media outlets”

Here are the companies on the campaign group's 'naughty' or 'nice' list...

Stop Funding Hate has released its ‘naughty’ and ‘nice’ lists, shaming companies still advertising in “toxic media outlets” and praising those that have pulled their ads.

The campaign group named the National Lottery, Tesco, Boots, Sky and Amazon as brands that are advertising with one or more UK media outlets that are spreading anti-migrant views and climate denial.

The media outlets named included the Telegraph, the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Express and GB News.

Sky received a special mention for advertising itself in the Sun and on GB News, and also for selling ad spaces for GB News.

Other brands advertising with GB News were Dormeo, Boxt, Trailfinders, Select Specs and Staysure Insurance.

The campaign group also criticised Ofcom, accusing the regulator of failing to hold GB News accountable, even when it found that the channel had breached the broadcasting code.

In October, Ofcom ruled that GB News presenter Josh Howie had breached the broadcasting code when he used a slur linking the LGBTQ+ community to paedophilia on his show in January.

Over two weeks after the broadcast, Howie appeared on another GB News show to apologise and explain his comments.

Ofcom said that it “considered this action was adequate”, that “the matter is resolved” and it will take no further action.

Commenting on these toxic media outlets, Stop Funding Hate said that over the past year, they have “ramped up and doubled down on egregious anti-refugee and asylum seeker racism, dangerous false narratives, and climate conspiracy theories and denial.”

The group said that some of the worst offenders were Rupert Murdoch-owned Talk Radio, which it said aired anti-climate action attacks six times a day, and GB News, where there was a nine-fold increase in anti-migrant rhetoric over the summer.

On Stop Funding Hate’s ‘Nice List’ were several companies that have recently stopped advertising on such outlets.

M&S has not advertised on GB News since March, while Radisson Hotels and Mountain Warehouse swiftly pulled their ads from Paul Marshall’s channel.

The group said it has not seen any Sainsbury’s adverts on GB News since 12 November, and that Lakeland and Ocado have also withdrawn their advertising.

Vinted and Volvo have also pulled their ads from the channel.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward