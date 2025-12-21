Spain’s €60 nationwide transport pass sparks UK debate over Europe’s costliest rail fares

Britain’s train operators charge fares more than twice the European Union average for routes of comparable length.

Spain’s socialist-led government has announced the launch a national public transport pass, offering unlimited travel across the country by train and bus for a monthly fee of €60 (around £52.50).

The pass will come into effect in the second half of January, with a discounted rate of €30 for passengers under the age of 26.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the scheme could reduce monthly travel costs for some workers by as much as 60%.

“We’re talking about 2 million people who will be paying less each month to get to work, to get home or to do their day-to-day stuff,” he said. “That’s what governing is about: making the important things easier for ordinary people.”

Spain has a long history of state involvement in rail transport. After the Spanish Civil War, around 20 companies were nationalised to form the Red Nacional de los Ferrocarriles Españoles (RENFE), the country’s national rail network.

News of the new low-cost transport pass has sparked debate beyond Spain, with calls for similar schemes in the UK, which generally has some of the most expensive rail fares in Europe.

Analysis published in 2024 by clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) found that Britain’s train operators charge fares more than twice the European Union average for routes of comparable length.

Great Western Railway was identified as Europe’s most expensive operator, with fares around two and a half times the EU average. This was followed by Avanti West Coast, whose prices were about one and a half times higher than the average European ticket.

Following news of Spain’s move towards cheaper public transport, social media users called for the UK to adopt a similar approach.

“Madrid–Barcelona about 55 quid… London–Edinburgh around 130 quid,” one user posted.

“Difference between socialism and capitalism,” wrote another, while a third added: “Run for the public, not the profits.”

Spain’s policy follows similar schemes elsewhere in Europe. Portugal operates an even cheaper ticket, known as the Green Rail Pass, which allows residents unlimited travel on urban, regional, inter-regional and intercity train services operated by the state-owned Comboios de Portugal for just €20 a month.

Germany introduced a nationwide transport ticket in 2023 covering regional rail, metro, tram and bus services. Originally priced at €49 per month, it rose to €58 in 2025 and is set to increase again to €63 in 2026.