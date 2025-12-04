Reform UK receives £36,000 donation from Heathrow

Electoral Commission records show that on the 2nd September 2025 Reform UK accepted the donation.

While much has been made today of Reform UK receiving the largest ever single donation by a living person to a British political party, we also should not let it go unmentioned that the party has also received thousands of pounds from Heathrow, as it campaigns against net zero targets.

Latest Electoral Commission records show that Reform has received a record £9m donation from cryptocurrency investor and aviation entrepreneur Christopher Harborne.

Reform leader Nigel Farage has been a supporter of cryptocurrency, announcing in May that his party would be the first in the UK to accept donations in Bitcoin.

It’s also been revealed that Reform UK has also received a £36,000 donation from Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd.

The airport which is currently pushing for expansion plans, was also a key sponsor of the party’s recent annual conference.

Reform has criticised net zero policies. Despite the catastrophic effects of climate change, which have included flooding, droughts and record temperatures, the party’s deputy leader of Reform has said his party would scrap “net stupid zero” policies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward