Reform-run Derbyshire Council considers privatising adult education services

Derbyshire County Council now controlled by Reform UK, is considering scrapping all directly delivered adult education provision and outsourcing the service entirely to private providers.

The council’s adult education centres provide a wide range of services including courses for adults, access to apprenticeships for young people, and training for unemployed residents.

Speculation about the service’s future follow the resignation of Jack Bradley, the Reform councillor previously responsible for education and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Bradley, who elected for the first time in May when Reform gained control of the council, stepped down in October for what the party described as “personal reasons.”

However, under his leadership, the council approved the closure of five community adult education centres in August illegally without public consultation.

That decision, which was later re-made lawfully, came on top of two other centre closures, leaving just eight centres operating across the county.

According to the Derby Telegraph, the Reform cabinet now plans to launch a consultation on the future of the entire adult community education service, which is supported by £6.4 million in grant funding.

It says the service is currently due to overspend next year by £156,000 and needs to make changes.

It is consulting on three options. One to focus funding on the existing centres with the highest proportion of learners aged 16-19 and disadvantaged communities. Another to deliver learning when and where is best for the learners and lean on employers to widen coverage. Or to “cease to be a direct provider of the service and commissions other training providers to deliver specific interventions.”

The council says: “A number of other councils across the country are not direct deliverers of adult education and partner with sector experts.

“The council has a general duty to ensure services it provides are the most viable and appropriate option to provide high-quality value-for-money services to local people and the consultation will inform future decisions.”

Reaction to the prospect of what’s remains of adult education centres in Derbyshire being privatised has been mocking.

One Derbyshire resident commented: “As Derbyshire resident I can confirm two points: a) Reform’s stupidity and incompetence are creating a disaster in our county: b) I did not vote for the Reform candidate in my constituency.”

Another respondent wrote, “it’ll go the same as home care and the bins down hill fast after being privatised.”

“Reform couldn’t run a tap!” said another.