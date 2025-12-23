LFF is closed over the Christmas holidays

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

We will be returning on Monday 5th January with more hard-hitting news and comment, written by and for the UK left.

Left Foot Forward

LFF is now closed over the Christmas holiday period. A massive thank you to all of our readers and supporters, without whom none of what we do would be possible.

We will be returning on Monday 5th January with more hard-hitting news and comment, written by and for the UK left.

Wishing you all a restful break over the Christmas period,

Basit Mahmood, Editor, Left Foot Forward.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Man of the people’ Nigel Farage spent Christmas selling £27,342 of personalised videos 
  2. Food banks at Christmas: ‘They’re thinking about having enough food, not celebrating’
  3. Left Foot Forward is closing for Christmas
  4. Why the Telegraph’s ‘Labour Christmas bonus’ story doesn’t add up
Comments are closed.