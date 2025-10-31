TUC warns Lib Dem and Tory amendments to Employment Rights Bill will leave 2 million workers at risk from unfair dismissal

Approximately 8.5m workers, who currently have less than two years’ service with their employer, don’t have protection from unfair dismissal – particularly younger and BME employees.

While the Labour government sets about delivering the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation with the Employment Rights Bill, Tory and Lib Dem amendments could leave more than 2 million workers at risk from unfair dismissal.

The Trades Union Congress has published new analysis which reveals more than 2 million workers would be denied protection from unfair dismissal if a six-month qualifying period was implemented before those rights kick in.

The Employment Rights Bill will ensure workers are protected from being sacked unfairly from day one in the job. It will also ban exploitative zero-hours contracts by giving workers a right to a contract which reflects their regular hours.

However, it is being delayed by a series of amendments by Tory and Lib Dem peers, including one that would provide a loophole for workers to be denied a guaranteed hours contract and another that would introduce a qualifying period of 6 months for protection from unfair sackings.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said Lords blocking the Bill should “step aside” so government can deliver its flagship workers’ rights bill that will improve the lives of millions of workers – a key manifesto commitment at the last election.

The union says that under current laws, it is all too easy for employers to dismiss workers who haven’t yet met the two-year threshold to qualify for unfair dismissal protection. In many cases, bosses can legally terminate employment simply by issuing the required notice pay and instructing the worker not to return, without needing to provide a reason or follow any formal process.

Approximately 8.5m workers, who currently have less than two years’ service with their employer, don’t have protection from unfair dismissal – particularly younger and BME employees.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The UK has some of the weakest unfair dismissal protections in the developed world – leaving workers to shoulder all the risk while bad bosses get a free pass.

“The statutory protection period will do exactly what it says – protect workers from being sacked unfairly. This is just old fashioned common sense.

“Employers can still have probation periods for new staff – they just won’t be able fire them unfairly, at will, for no good reason.

“No one will be surprised that Tory Peers are voting against the best interests of working people. But Peers across the opposition benches should be wary of looking out of touch.

“The Lords’ amendment gives bad employers the licence to dismiss people unfairly – that is simply wrong and unjust.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward