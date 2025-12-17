Keir Starmer roasts Reform UK at PMQs over Russian bribes

The Prime Minister’s comments caused much laughter across the Commons, with Farage and his deputy Richard Tice looking annoyed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ridiculed Reform UK today during PMQs, over the party’s alleged links to Russia after its former leader in Wales was convicted of taking Russian bribes.

Using the final PMQs of 2025, Starmer made a brutal Christmas joke about Reform UK and offered Farage and his party some festive advice. He opened the final PMQs of the year by wishing a Merry Christmas to MPs, parliamentary staff and their families in Westminster before turning to Reform.

Starmer said: “A little festive advice to those in Reform. If mysterious men from the East appear bearing gifts, this time report it to the police.”

The Prime Minister’s comments caused much laughter across the Commons, with Farage and his deputy Richard Tice looking annoyed.

Starmer’s comments come after Nathan Gill, Reform’s former leader in Wales, pleaded guilty to accepting pro-Russia bribes, for 20 years, in order to push pro-Russia lines in the European Parliament.

While Farage has resisted calls for an investigation into links between his party and Russia, the Prime Minister yesterday ordered a probe into foreign financial interference in British politics after Gill was jailed.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward