Keir Starmer hits out at the “wild promises” made about Brexit

Labour continues to seek closer ties with the EU and is aiming to make a deal to rejoin the Erasmus scheme within weeks

The prime minister Keir Starmer slammed the “wild promises” made about Brexit that have not been fulfilled during his annual foreign policy speech at the Guildhall yesterday.

In his speech, Starmer said that the Brexit vote was a “fair, democratic expression”, but said that the way that the UK’s departure from the EU was sold and delivered was “simply wrong”.

He said: “Wild promises were made to the British people and not fulfilled. We are still dealing with the consequences today”.

The Guardian has reported today that Labour is aiming to secure an agreement to rejoin the Erasmus scheme, which lets UK students study and work in EU countries, by January.

The deal would allow the UK to participate in Erasmus from 2027 onwards.

The UK quit the Erasmus scheme after Brexit, when Boris Johnson said it was not good value for money.

Rejoining the £23bn scheme has been a key demand from EU capitals as part of “reset” talks.

Alongside this, EU member states have been pushing for a mobility agreement that would give young Europeans the right to live and work in the UK for several years, and allow Brits to do the same in Europe.

This comes after negotiations for the UK to join the EU’s flagship €150bn (£131bn) defence fund collapsed.

During a press conference yesterday on Rachel Reeves’ Budget, Starmer said: “It is clear from all of the analysis that the [Brexit] deal that we’ve got has hurt our economy. That’s why we’ve rebuilt relations and reset relations with the EU and I’m proud that we’ve done that. That is why we’re moving forward.”

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, told Left Foot Forward: “The Prime Minister is merely saying what the British people have known for years, that Brexit was sold to them on false promises and has delivered only damage to the UK.

“Young people in particular have been at the sharp end of a Brexit they did not vote for, which has taken away freedoms and opportunities that previous generations took for granted. As the government seeks to repair the damage, young people should be front of the queue. That means getting the UK back into Erasmus, and agreeing an ambitious youth experience scheme with the EU.”

Image credit: Sky News

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward