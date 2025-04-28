Boris Johnson’s dad pleads with Keir Starmer to help ‘undo the huge damage of Brexit’

The letter will cause embarrassment for his son, whose campaign to pull Britain out of Europe has failed to deliver the promises he made.

Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, has called on the UK government to help ‘undo the huge damage’ done by Brexit, after his son took Britain out of the EU, a move which has harmed the UK economy and seen the public increasingly become disillusioned with Brexit.

Stanley Johnson, who was a former MEP, has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to re-join the European Environment Agency (EEA) in a bid to rebuild closer ties with the EU.

He has written a letter to Minister for Nature Mary Creagh MP, and said that re-joining the EEA should be a major priority at next month’s UK–EU summit.

National World reports that Stanley Johnson wrote in his letter: “Re-joining the EEA will be an important step in the direction of rebuilding the UK’s relationships with Europe in the environmental field, including climate change, marine pollution, plastic waste, energy, biodiversity and the circular economy.

“I firmly believe that this can be achieved economically and without loss of sovereignty, as other non-EU members of the EEA, including Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Iceland etc, would – I am sure – be ready to attest.”

The letter will cause embarrassment for his son, whose campaign to pull Britain out of Europe has failed to deliver the promises he made.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward