Clip resurfaces of Jonathan Gullis insisting he would ‘never’ defect to Reform

A clip has resurfaced and is doing the rounds online of former Tory deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis insisting he would never defect to Reform UK, after the former MP did exactly that and joined Nigel Farage’s party.

Gullis is among three ex-Tory MPs to have joined Reform in recent days, which also included Chris Green, former Bolton West MP, and Lia Nici, who represented Great Grimsby.

Gullis says that he has left the Conservative Party because he believes it has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.

However, in what will cause him much embarrassment, a clip from last year has resurfaced showing Gullis insisting there wasn’t a ‘cat’s chance in hell’ of him joining Reform UK.

Appearing on BBC Politics Live on 13 March, 2024, the former Tory MP reacted to Lee Anderson’s “knee-jerk” defection, and swore he would never do the same.

He said: “Absolutely not a cat’s hell in chance will I be defecting, I joined the Conservative Party at 18 years old, I’ve been a councillor, I’ve been an association officer, I’ve been a regional chair, I’ve been a parliamentary candidate and now a Member of Parliament, nearly half my life has been dedicated to the Conservative Party cause…

“For me it takes courage of conviction and belief to sometimes stay within something like a political party and fight for what you believe in.”

Whatever then happened to Gullis’ principles.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward