REVEALED: The most and least popular measures in Rachel Reeves’ budget

This is what the public think of the budget

Rachel Reeves delivered her second budget as chancellor of the exchequer this week. It contained a raft of measures that will have a significant impact on the economy and on people’s lives.

Now, a poll has identified which of these measures have the broadest public support.

According to the poll, conducted by YouGov, the policies with the highest levels of support were increases on gambling taxes (backed by 82 per cent of the public), freezing rail fares (backed by 82 per cent of the public), reducing energy bills through reducing ‘green levies’ (backed by 75 per cent of the public), and increasing the minimum wage (backed by 71 per cent of the public).

However, other measures in the budget have far less support. Just 16 per cent of the public support reducing Cash ISA limits for under-65s, 21 per cent support a cap on pension salary sacrifice schemes and 26 per cent support freezing income tax thresholds.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons