Rachel Reeves roasts Nigel Farage for backing Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is being praised for her brutal takedown of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in the Commons yesterday, as she set out her Spending Review, announcing large scale infrastructure spending and record investment in the NHS in a bid to renew Britain.

The Chancellor unveiled a raft of investment measures to rebuild Britain after more than 14 years of Tory austerity, including big rises for NHS, housing and defence. That included a £39 billion boost to build affordable homes in the UK, as well as a “record cash investment” of £29bn in day-to-day spending for the NHS.

The chancellor also reiterated her commitment to her fiscal rules, setting out policies that would be fully funded.

However, aware of the rising threat of Reform UK, Reeves also take aim at Nigel Farage and his party during her statement.

Delivering her Spending Review, Reeves told the Commons: “The Conservatives crashed our economy, they sent mortgage rates spiralling, and they put pensions in peril. I will never take those risks.

“And yet Reform, well, they’re itching to do the same thing all over again. Nigel Farage might be playing friend of the workers now, but some of us are old enough to remember when he described that disastrous Liz Truss budget, and I quote, ‘the best Conservative budget since the 1980s’.

“His party has been in parliament for less than a year and yet already they have racked up £80bn of unfunded commitments. They are simply not serious.”

Indeed, with Reform’s policies coming under growing scrutiny, its quickly becoming apparent that the party has no clue about how to govern.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward