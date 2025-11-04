Outrage after Elon Musk spreads more likes about UK amid calls for him to be investigated by police

Musk pushed more falsehoods about Britain

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once more turned his attention to the UK, spreading more lies about the country and has been accused of inciting violence, leading to calls for him to be investigated by the police.

Musk, recently drew criticism from the government in recent months after his appearance at a rally organised by far-right thug Tommy Robinson, at which violent disorder occurred with police officers attacked.

He told the rally via video link to “fight back” or “die”.

Now, in a bizarre rant he has compared the UK to JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels, and claimed that the entire country is under threat from illegal immigration.

Musk said far-right racists like Tommy Robinson were “the hard men of Gondor” protecting the “gentlefolk of the English shires.”

He told Joe Rogan’s podcast: “These lovely small towns in England, Scotland and Ireland, they’ve been living their lives quietly. They’re like hobbits.

“In fact JR Tolkien based the hobbits on people he knew in small town England. They’re lovely people who liked to, you know, smoke their pipe. And have nice meals. And everything is pleasant. The hobbits in the shire, the shires around the Greater London area.

“The reason they’ve been able to enjoy the shires is because hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world. But since they have no exposure to the dangers of the world, they don’t realise they are there.

“And so one day, 1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids.

“This has now happened, God knows how many times in Britain.”

He also called on ‘the English to ally with the hard men like Tommy Robinson and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.’

His comments were condemned online, with one social media user writing: “Musk is seriously deluded and a serial liar. He is not welcome in the UK.

“The @metpoliceuk need to investigate @elonmusk for incitement of violence.”

Another added: “Not only should Musk stay out of UK politics (BTW out of the politics of ALL European nations) but, if he persists, an international arrest warrant should be issued, all his European and UK assets seized, etc…”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward