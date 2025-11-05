Nigel Farage faces parliamentary probe over Trump fundraiser trip

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards launched an investigation into Farage's earnings and visits outside the UK on 30 October

Nigel Farage is facing a parliamentary standards investigation due to a late registration of interests.

The parliamentary standards commissioner opened an investigation into the Reform leader on 30 October, relating to his employment and earnings, and visits outside the UK.

Farage missed PMQs in March to travel to Tallahassee, Florida, where he spoke at a $500-a-head fundraiser for Donald Trump.

In September, a Sunday Times investigation revealed that Farage had not declared the trip.

The Clacton MP admitted he had failed to declare the trip, but blamed it on an “error” by his office.

Farage said: “Unfortunately, these submissions were not added to the register. This was an error.”

He then said he would make a correction to the record the following day, and also send an apology to the registrar.

Parliamentary rules require MPs to declare any overseas visit that costs over £300 within 28 days, unless they cover the full cost themselves. MPs must also declare any earnings over £300.

Responding to the probe, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: “Many will have raised their eyebrows at the error that saw Farage fail to register the MAGA money he earnt at Trump’s dinner.

“The leader of Reform UK must come clean to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards so the British public can scrutinise his close ties with Trump’s White House.”

In July, Farage was investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after he said on GB News that he was one of the only MPs who had a financial stake in the fishing industry.

He said he owned a commercial fishing boat, but it was not listed in his Register of Interests.

The commissioner Daniel Greenberg found that the commercial fishing vessel is owned by his limited company Thorn In The Side Limited, and said Farage had confirmed he did not receive any income from it.

Farage has pocketed over £1.1 million from 12 jobs outside of Parliament since he became an MP in July 2024.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward