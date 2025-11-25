Nigel Farage brutally mocked after giving bizarre reason for not investigating Reform Russia links

Farage is now facing calls from Labour to launch a “forensic” investigation into his party to guarantee any further pro-Russia links are rooted out.

Nigel Farage, not one known for giving straight answers, is being brutally mocked after giving a bizarre justification for why he won’t launch an investigation into links between Russia and Reform UK.

Farage, who once said he admired Putin, has once more found his party embroiled in scandal after its former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was jailed after admitting taking bribes from the Kremlin to spout pro-Russia propaganda in the European Parliament in 2018 and 2019.

Farage is now facing calls from Labour to launch a “forensic” investigation into his party to guarantee any further pro-Russia links are rooted out.

Asked by ITV News on Monday why he has not launched a wider investigation, Farage said: “I haven’t got a police force, I haven’t got access.

“I can’t access your phone message, I can’t access your emails. Unless I can do that, I can’t investigate. You’ve got to have somebody with investigatory powers.”

He was also asked what questions he had personally asked Reform officials about the allegations, to which he replied: “Well, I’ve asked everybody: have you ever taken money you shouldn’t have taken from anybody, and no one said yes.”

A weak justification from Farage, what’s he worried about?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward