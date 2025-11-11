Majority of public support net zero in blow to Nigel Farage, poll finds

Despite climate change having catastrophic effects, with extreme weather events on the rise, including heat waves, droughts and flooding, right-wing politicians have sought to rubbish net zero policies,

A clear majority of the public support cutting carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, a new poll has found, in a rebuke to right-wing politicians and their cheerleaders in the press.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 60% of Britons support net zero, with only 25% opposed.

While 40% of 2024 Labour Party voters say that they ‘strongly support’ net zero, the figure drops to 37% of Lib Dem voters and 10% of 2024 Conservative Party voters.

Opposition was highest among Reform voters, with 47% of the party’s 2024 voters opposing net zero.

Despite climate change having catastrophic effects, with extreme weather events on the rise, including heat waves, droughts and flooding, right-wing politicians have sought to rubbish net zero policies, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claiming that the target was ‘impossible’ and didn’t make sense.

Farage has also criticised net zero targets, previously saying that Reform would advocate for a referendum on net zero policies.

Luckily, the majority of the British public reject their climate denialism.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward