Robert Jenrick condemned for ‘peddling division’ over burqa ban comments

A former Tory minister has said Jenrick needs to think more about what he says

Hardline Tory Robert Jenrick has made more divisive comments, this time stating that he would ‘probably’ ban the burqa.

During a TalkTV call-in yesterday, Jenrick was asked if he would ban the burqa and halal meat.

Jenrick has become the first Tory shadow cabinet member to openly back a burqa ban. “I probably would ban the burqa,” he said.

Jenrick was reminded that Reform’s Sarah Pochin made similar comments recently.

“You’ve also seen Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, say in the last week that this is something she is going to pursue,” he replied.

Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy, has links to the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, which was founded by senior figures from Benito Mussolini’s regime.

Jenrick added: “So I think there’s definitely a strong argument for it. There are basic values in this country and we should stand up and defend them.”

In June, Kemi Badenoch ruled out banning the burqa, stating that it wouldn’t fix the problem of integration.

The Tory leader still made divisive comments about the burqa, stating that she wouldn’t speak to women wearing one at her constituency surgeries.

Badenoch also said employers should have the right to ban women from wearing the burqa at work.

Responding to Jenrick’s comments, a Labour spokesperson said: “This is another open challenge to Kemi Badenoch’s authority from her once and future leadership rival.”

They pointed out that Jenrick is “saying the opposite” to what Badenoch said about the burqa over the summer.

The spokesperson added: “Kemi Badenoch has repeatedly proven herself to be too weak to stand up to her shadow justice secretary – it’s a complete failure of leadership.

“While the Tories and Reform peddle division and anger, Labour is focussed on delivering the renewal Britain needs.”

A Muslim Council of Britain spokesperson said: “It seems Mr Jenrick’s latest policy idea is to out-Reform the Reform Party by policing what women wear. Once again, the supposed champions of freedom are the first to restrict it.”

Former Tory minister Sayeeda Warsi hit out against Jenrick’s comments. Asked about her thoughts on Jenrick’s comments on LBC, Warsi said: “I don’t think about what Jenrick says, I think he needs to think more about what he says.”

Jenrick faced backlash for recently saying he “didn’t see another white face” while filming with GB News in Handsworth, Birmingham.

However, local newspaper The Birmingham Dispatch found that he actually went to Aston, and that four white people were visible in the footage.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward