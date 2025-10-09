Reform UK deletes social media post after Labour legal threat

“Reform UK confirmed the posts have since been removed from its social media accounts.”

Reform UK have once more landed themselves in trouble after being made to delete social media posts which used copyrighted images in material for a by-election.

The Labour party sent a legal letter to Llŷr Powell, Reform UK’s by-election candidate, asking the party to cease using the copyrighted material for the upcoming Caerphilly by-election, the BBC reports.

It adds: “On 7 October, Labour gave the party 24 hours to remove an image featuring the first minister and candidate Richard Tunnicliffe, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings.

“Reform UK confirmed the posts have since been removed from its social media accounts.”

So much for the promise by Nigel Farage to professionalise his party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward