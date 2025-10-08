Most Reform UK and Tory voters back investment in renewable energy, poll reveals

Despite Reform’s “net stupid zero” line, more than half of their supporters back renewables

More than half (53%) of Reform UK voters back their pensions being invested in renewable energy.

This support for renewable energy is at odds with Reform’s pledge to scrap net zero and cut renewable subsidies if it wins power.

Just under a third of Reform voters (32%) said they opposed this type of retirement investment, with only 14% saying they are strongly opposed.

Research by the New Economics Foundation found Reform’s anti-environment pledge could cost 60,000 jobs and wipe £92 billion from the economy.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by the UK Sustainable Investment Fund (UKSIF), found that 79% of Brits support their pensions being invested in renewables.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has previously called enewables “a massive con” and wrote to solar and wind companies back in July, saying a Reform government would end the clean energy subsidy scheme.

Yet Tice has boasted about the savings he made from installing solar panels on commercial properties he owns.

In addition, despite Kemi Badenoch vowing to ditch the Climate Change Act, 73% of Conservative voters backed renewable pension investments.

Commenting on the poll, UKSIF CEO James Alexander said: “This data shows political parties that have opposed the vital rollout of renewable energy have grossly misjudged their voters’ views.

“Globally, the green economy ranks as the second-fastest-growing sector after technology. People across Britain clearly recognise that renewable energy is booming and want to see their pension pots invested in this thriving industry.

“Politicians of all parties should recognise the insights of their voters and support this rapidly expanding sector.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward