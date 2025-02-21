Reform UK unveils its energy policy and its labelled an ‘economic disaster’

“Tell me you’re paid for by the fossil fuel lobby without telling me you’re paid for by the fossil fuel lobby.”

Reform UK has unveiled its energy policy and its gone down like a lead balloon.

The far-right party has made no secret of its ‘war on net zero’ policies, as it seeks to roll back on initiatives designed to tackle climate change which is having a disastrous impact on our planet.

Earlier this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage admitted that he doesn’t know about climate science, despite claiming that politicians shouldn’t worry about man-made carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

His party has also received more than £2million from fossil fuel interests prior to the 2024 general election campaign.

Announcing its energy policy, Reform said that it was putting the ‘renewables industry on notice’, pledging to ‘lower energy bills for working people’.

The party revealed a graphic with its policy pledges, including a windfall tax on renewable generated power, a solar farm tax on farmers taking the renewable subsidy, a ban on battery energy storage systems, and a pledge to bring in legislation to force the National Grid to put cables underground.

The policies were slammed as an economic disaster, with one social media user writing: “Tell me you’re paid for by the fossil fuel lobby without telling me you’re paid for by the fossil fuel lobby.”

Another added: “Genuinely baffling that any ‘conservative’ would vote for any party that so clearly despises the natural world.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward