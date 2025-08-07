Lee Anderson slams MPs who invest in solar, forgetting that the Reform deputy leader does

‘I can tell you one that does Lee Anderson MP - it's your mate Richard Tice’

Lee Anderson MP has hit out against MPs who invest in solar farms, even though his own party’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, has done exactly that.

In a post on X, Anderson said: “Makes you wonder which MPs have a financial interest in these solar farms. Putting profit before their own country.”

The Reform MP for Ashfield wrote this in response to a Telegraph article in which Reform UK accused solar farm developers of “desecrating” the British countryside and pledged to cut their subsidies if the party wins the next general election.

Yet, awkwardly for Anderson, one of his Reform colleagues has invested in solar panels and boasted about the savings he has made from them.

In response to Anderson’s tweet, one X user, ‘Inevitable Andy,’ called out the apparent hypocrisy: “I can tell you one that does @LeeAndersonMP_ — it’s your mate @TiceRichard. Like you, he’s a hypocrite.”

Tice’s real estate company, Quidnet Reit has fitted solar panels and electric car charging stations at commercial properties it owns in England.

In the company’s 2022 annual report, Tice wrote that installing solar panels and electric car charging stations “will save hundreds of tonnes of CO2 every year and help our occupiers with lower electricity bills than they might otherwise have to pay, as well as provide an attractive return for shareholders”.

In Quidnet’s 2023 financial report, it said “the company has continued its solar initiatives with more solar panels installed”.

In February, it emerged that Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe had recently installed solar panels on his farm in Cheltenham to save money on energy bills, despite Tice saying at the same time that renewables were a “massive con”.

Reform received £2.3 million between the 2019 and 2024 elections from fossil fuel interests.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward