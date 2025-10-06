Kemi Badenoch makes fool of herself after mistakenly saying Northern Ireland voted in favour of Brexit

Badenoch has struggled to make an impact, with a number of the party’s senior figures defecting to Reform UK amid dire poll ratings.

In yet another sign of just how clueless Kemi Badenoch is, the Tory party leader mistakenly claimed that Northern Irleand voted for Brexit.

In an interview with BBC News NI, she said: “The last time I checked, Northern Ireland did vote to leave.”

In fact, Northern Ireland voted by 56% to 44% in favour of staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum, which saw the UK overall vote to leave by a majority of 52% to 48%.

It continues to go from bad to worse for Badenoch, who took over as leader of the Conservative Party after it suffered its worst general election defeat in its parliamentary history.

There are also reports that Tory MPs are looking to replace Badenoch, with allies of Robert Jenrick said to be collecting no confidence letters from Conservative MPs calling for her to quit, The i Paper reports.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward