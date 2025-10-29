Keir Starmer roasts Kemi Badenoch at PMQs after reminding her of Tories’ awful record on the economy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed Kemi Badenoch at PMQs earlier today, reminding the Tory leader about how her party crashed the economy after she tried to claim that the government had failed to bring about economic growth.

Badenoch tried to attack the Labour government over the state of the economy, claiming that inflation had doubled under the government and that the Tories had left the Labour government a good inheritance and attempted to lecture the Prime Minister on how to achieve economic growth.

Starmer replied: “Mr Speaker she talks about their record, let’s go through it, they crashed the economy, inflation went up to 11%, mortgages went through the roof, welfare spending went up £33bn..and they reduced the UK to a laughing stock, because of our budget Mr Speaker, waiting lists are down, wages are up, mortgage rates are down and other countries want to do deals with us.

“Just on Monday this week the Turkish government signed an £8bn deal for Typhoons, earlier this year the Norway government a £10bn for frigates, that’s because the budget we passed, fixing the mess they left.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

