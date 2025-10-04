BREAKING: The Green Party now has more members than the Lib Dems

There are now 83,500 Green Party members.

The Green Party of England and Wales has claimed that it now has more members than the Liberal Democrats. The party’s deputy leader Rachel Millward announced that there are now more than 83,500 members of the her party in her first speech to the party’s conference since she was elected to the post earlier this year.

The Green Party contrasted this figure with the publicly available membership numbers from the Liberal Democrats, which stood at 83,174 according to reports in August.

Millward told the conference: “We are now officially the fastest growing political movement in Britain. As of right now I can confirm that the Green Party of England and Wales has more members than the Liberal Democrats.”

Left Foot Forward has contacted the Liberal Democrats to verify the Green Party’s claim on their membership figures.

Elsewhere in her speech, Millward laid into the government’s record on climate, investment and international issues. She told the conference: “Whilst the government’s bowing the knee to dangerous dictators, continuing to support genocide in Gaza, and approving climate destruction at Gatwick, our Green led councils have been investing millions in cycling and walking infrastructure, thousands of low carbon homes for social rent, establishing Youth Councils, buying land for rewilding, investing in leisure centres, maternity support, community transport. Greens aren’t just talking about real hope and real change, we’re delivering it.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward