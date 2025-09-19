Zarah Sultana issues bombshell statement amidst Your Party chaos

Yet another statement...

Zarah Sultana has issued yet another statement as the chaos surrounding ‘Your Party’ continues to rumble on (catch up here).

Sultana, one of the MPs involved in establishing Your Party has said that ‘a number of false and defamatory statements have been published’ about her in the last 24 hours. In her statement, she has said that ‘at no point was members’ data misused or put at risk.’.

The full statement published on her social media channels reads: “Over the last 24 hours, a number of false and defamatory statements have been published about me concerning the launch of Your Party’s membership portal.

“The portal was properly launched in accordance with the party’s roadmap.

“At no point was members’ data misused or put at risk.

“All funds received from members were ringfenced and protected in the appropriate manner.

“These baseless attacks on my character are politically-motivated and I intend to hold to account those responsible for making them.

“To that end, I have this evening instructed specialist defamation lawyers.

“To avoid prejudicing or complicating any future legal process, I will not be making any further comment about this matter at this time.”

Sultana’s statement did not indicate who she was referring to when saying she intends “to hold to account those responsible” for making the “baseless attacks” on her character.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons