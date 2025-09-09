TUC votes to support expansion of equal pay legislation

The motion called for LGBT+ pay audits

Delegates at this year’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) have voted to support the expansion of equal pay legislation.

The TUC backed a motion proposed by Unite which called for government proposals to require employers to publish race and disability pay gaps to be increased in scope so that they cover employers with over 50 employers, rather than those with over 250.

The motion also called for the government to legislate for compulsory action plans and pay audits and for LGBT+ pay audits and action plans to be introduced in future legislation on equal pay. The motion says this is needed because ‘reporting the issues alone do not address pay inequality, [as] clearly demonstrated by the persistent gender pay gap’.

The motion argued: “Despite progress in workplace equality, pay gaps remain a harsh reality. Women are still paid less than men for the same roles. BAEM workers are often underpaid compared to their white colleagues. Disabled workers face both physical and economic barriers, and LGBT+ workers still encounter wage discrimination and bias, often hidden beneath the surface.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward