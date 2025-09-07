TUC votes to campaign for a national education service and the abolition of tuition fees

Trade unionists have backed a national education service 'free at the point of use from cradle to grave'

Trade unionists from across the UK are gathering in Brighton this week at the annual Trades Union Congress (TUC).

On the first day of the Congress, delegates unanimously supported a motion which called for the introduction of a ‘fully funded national education service ensuring decent pay, secure employment and professional autonomy’.

The motion also called for the TUC to lobby the government to reverse cuts in higher education and abolish tuition fees.

The passing of the motion will see the TUC produce a report which will outline what a national education service ‘free at the point of use from cradle to grave’ would look like.

The motion was proposed by the University and College Union and seconded by the Educational Institute of Scotland. The motion was also supported by Artists’ Union England who specifically highlighted cuts to arts education.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Socialist Appeal – Creative Commons