TUC calls for government to repeal proscription of Palestine Action

The motion passed unanimously

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for the government to repeal the proscription of Palestine Action. Delegates voted for a motion making the call at the TUC’s annual Congress in Brighton.

The motion calls on the UK government to “repeal the authoritarian proscription of Palestine Action under counter-terrorism laws”. It also called for the government to actively seek to secure a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, immediately recognise the state of Palestine and to “end all arms trade and military collaboration with Israel in line with international law”.

The government proscribed Palestine Action after members of the group allegedly broke into RAF Brize Norton and damaged military planes. Palestine Action described itself as “a direct action movement committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

The proscription of Palestine Action means it is a criminal offence to be a member of our express support for the group. Hundreds of people have since been arrested for holding signs in public which say they support the group.

The motion was proposed by the National Education Union (NEU). The NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede said: “Britain is complicit – complicit in the bombing of homes, complicit in the slaughter of children, complicit in genocide.”

Speaking in the debate, PCS president Martin Cavanagh told delegates: “The UK government’s proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 is not just a legal manoeuvre comrades, it is a political attack with implications for our rights, our members and our democracy.”

He went on to say: “We believe this proscription represents a significant abuse of counter terrorist powers and a direct attack on our right to protest against the genocidal Israeli regime. Let’s be clear: protest is not and can never be classed as terrorism. Solidarity is not a crime, and silence in the face of injustice is not an option.”

Delegates from Unison, Unite and Artists Union England also spoke in favour of the motion.

