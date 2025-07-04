Palestine Action lose court battle to temporarily block proscription as terrorist group

Palestine Action will now be proscribed

A demonstration with a banner reading "We are all Palestine Action"

Palestine Action has lost its court battle which sought to temporarily block its designation as a terrorist group. The group had sought to secure the block until a legal challenge against the decision to proscribe them is brought on 21 July.

A High Court judge refused the request, however, meaning the proscription is set to come into force at midnight (00:01 July 5). By being proscribed, it will become a criminal offence to be a member of Palestine Action or to express support for it, with a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

The decision follows both MPs and members of the House of Lords voting in favour of proscribing the group.

The decision to proscribe Palestine Action has been highly contentious, with over 600 public figures publicly calling for the government to abandon the decision.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

