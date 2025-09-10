Telegraph’s hypocrisy over Angela Rayner resignation pointed out

The sheer hypocrisy of the right-wing press.

The Telegraph is being accused of hypocrisy over its coverage of Angela Rayner’s resignation from government.

Rayner resigned from the government last week, after the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said Rayner had “acted with integrity” but concluded that she had breached the ministerial code.

Sir Magnus said that although Rayner had sought legal advice when buying the property, she failed to seek further expert tax advice as recommended.

The initial story about the stamp duty she had paid on the East Sussex property was first reported by the Daily Telegraph, with the right-wing publication taking much glee in Rayner’s downfall.

However, on the same day Rayner resigned for underpaying tax on a property, the Telegraph published an article giving readers advice on “how to avoid tax on your second home.”

The subheading of the article states: “From stamp duty to council tax, shield your wealth from Labour’s tightening net.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward