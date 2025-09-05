‘A proud trade unionist and a tireless advocate for working people’: Tributes paid to Angela Rayner after resignation

'Angela Rayner has achieved more in the last year than most politicians achieve in a lifetime - a trailblazer for working class kids from backgrounds like ours.'

Tributes are being paid to Angela Rayner after she resigned from the government after the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

Rayner has resigned as deputy prime minister and housing secretary as well as deputy leader of the Labour Party. The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said Rayner had “acted with integrity” but concluded that she had breached the ministerial code.

Sir Magnus said that although Rayner had sought legal advice when buying the property, she failed to seek further expert tax advice as recommended.

Writing to the PM, Rayner said she accepted she “did not meet the highest standards” when purchasing her property. “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as housing secretary and my complex family arrangements”, she said.

News of her resignation has prompted a number of senior Labour Party MPs to pay tribute to Rayner, including the Prime Minister who wrote a handwritten letter, saying he is “very sad” to see her go.

The Prime Minister also said that Rayner would “remain a major figure in our party” and would “continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about”, adding: “I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievement in politics. I know that many people of all political persuasions admire that someone as talented as you is the living embodiment of social mobility.”

Wes Streeting also paid tribute to Rayner, writing on X: “Angela Rayner has achieved more in the last year than most politicians achieve in a lifetime – a trailblazer for working class kids from backgrounds like ours.

“When those kids have a council house, when their mums and dads have better rights and pay, they’ll have her to thank.”

Ed Miliband wrote: “Angela Rayner is one of the great British political figures of our time.

“Generations will grow up with stronger rights at work and in new homes because of her vision and leadership.

“I know she will continue to stand at the front of the fight for social justice in this country.”

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister added: “Angela Rayner achieved a huge amount for the country this past year – record investment in council housing and better pay and rights at work.

“For our Labour movement Angela is the embodiment of social mobility and an inspiration to those of us from working class backgrounds.”

Emily Thornberry also praised Rayner for her work on workers’ rights, adding: “She has made a real difference and improved the lives of millions of people.

“That is something to which we should all aspire.”

Labour Unions posted on X: “Our solidarity and thanks to Angela Rayner – a proud trade unionist and a tireless advocate for working people.

“In Government, she has championed workers’ rights by driving through the Employment Rights Bill, when the usual suspects lined up to block it. She’s put collective rights front and centre, to give power back to working people.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Angela to stand up for working people and their families, and to continuing to work with the Labour Government to deliver the New Deal for Working People in full.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward