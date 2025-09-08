Labour insiders set up new centre-left group backed by Andy Burnham to change party’s direction

The aim of Mainstream, the group says is to ‘develop and champion a popular left alternative’.

A number of Labour Party MPs, from across the party, are forming a new network with backing from Andy Burnham, in a bid to change the direction of the party, following Keir Starmer’s reshuffle last week.

The network, called Mainstream, has been set up just before the timetable for the deputy leader contest is set out, and will likely seek to influence its outcome.

The Guardian reports: “Mainstream has been steered by Compass a centre-left thinktank, and Open Labour and is backed by Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor who when asked did not rule out the possibility of running in a future leadership contest with the network’s support.”

Burnham is quoted as telling the paper: “Mainstream speaks to the change that’s needed, a more inclusive, less factional way of running the party. That is right anyway, but it’s really right for the times we’re in now.

“We’ve got to get beyond this culture where everything’s a threat. If people are speaking out, it can actually be an opportunity to make changes.

“Labour’s always been factional but it’s become more so in recent times than I can remember in almost 40 years in the party. You don’t win through a factional approach. You win through a broader approach.”

The founders of Mainstream, which is launching today, say that it is intended to be the “home for Labour’s radical realists”, promising to provide a space for members to discuss vision, policy and electoral strategy.

The aim of Mainstream, the group says is to ‘develop and champion a popular left alternative’.

However, one Labour NEC source says that the last thing the party needs now is more internal factions. They told LFF: “Groups self-organise all the time within the Labour family and that is to be welcomed – especially where it contributes to policy development or helps beef up our campaigning ability. Now we are in government, and especially at the moment, we don’t need anything that blows us off course with internal divisions. If this new group helps us in fighting Reform, getting out the message on the benefits of having Labour in power then that’s great.”

They went on to add: “It’s always useful to have different parts of the Party represented, less useful if this is going to be used as an organising tool for a leadership challenge.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today. Donate today