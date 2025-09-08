Keir Starmer must ‘show working people whose side’ he is on, TUC general secretary says

Paul Nowak called for the government to scrap the two child benefit cap

The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Paul Nowak has called on Keir Starmer’s government to ‘show working people whose side’ he is on. He made the call at his keynote address to this year’s TUC Congress in Brighton.

Nowak began his address by highlighting the changes that had been made since Labour came into office last year.

He told the Congress: “The Tories anti-strike legislation – now gone. Our right to strike protected. Hundreds of disputes across the public and private – won. A public inquiry into the scandal – secured. And the Employment Rights Bill – about to be given Royal Assent in a matter of weeks. Not by chance, not by accident, but because we fought for it, we campaigned for it.”

But Nowak didn’t solely praise Labour’s record in government. He said that while “the government was elected on a manifesto that promised change”, that “for too many people, change still feels like a slogan – not a lived reality.”

He went on to say “Throughout our history, we’ve been at our best when we’ve been ambitious for working people. So today, my message to the government is simply this: Deliver on the manifesto which won you a huge majority last July; deliver good jobs, decent public services and better living standards in evert corner of the country; deliver the change people voted for and show working people whose side you are on.”

Nowak then added “If the choice is asking the rich to pay their fair share of tax or cutting public services, then a Labour government must always be on the side of patients, parents and pensioners.”

When it came to specific calls Nowak made of the government, he’s called for the government to “lift the two child [benefit] cap and give our kids the future they deserve.”

Although Nowak was at times critical of the government, he was far more critical of Nigel Farage and Reform UK. Accusing Farage of ‘selling out’ working people, Nowak highlighted Reform’s failure to support the government’s Employment Rights Bill.

He told the Congress “every single Reform MP, including Mr Farage, voted against outlawing fire and rehire, against banning zero hours contracts, and against day one rights for millions of workers. So here’s my challenge to Nigel Farage: Say you stand up for working people? Then ignore your wealthy backers and vote for the Employment Rights Bill.”

Nowak continued: “Here’s the truth: You’re not representing working people, you are selling them out.”

Later in the speech, Nowak reiterated the trade union movement’s continued solidarity with the people of Palestine. He told delegates: “Israeli and Palestinian human rights groups are clear. Amnesty International is clear. Medicins Sans Frontieres is clear. And I think we should be clear as well: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is committing genocide in Gaza.”

He later added: “Let us reiterate our movement’s calls: A new permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and all Palestinian political prisoners, suspension of the UK’s trade deal with Israel, tougher sanctions, a ban on imports from the occupied territories, respect for international law, an end to licenses from arms traded with Israel, and the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine – because you cannot have a two-state solution without a safe, secure and free Palestine.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy of development at Left Foot Forward