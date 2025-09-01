Isabel Oakeshott fact-checked by X over misleading claim about big business backing Reform UK conference

'Well. You look really stupid now'
Right-wing commentator and journalist Isabel Oakeshott has been community noted and fact-checked on X, after making a misleading claim about how Heathrow Airport is set to sponsor Reform’s upcoming party conference, in what she tried to claim was a major coup for Farage’s party.
Oakeshott took to X over the weekend to claim: “BREAKING: Heathrow Airport to sponsor
@reformparty_uk party conference. A very significant indication of the direction of travel for big business.”
However, she was fact-checked, with it being pointed out that London Heathrow are hosting a lounge at the Reform party conference, ‘as they are for the Labour, Conservative and SNP conferences. They are not sponsors for the event.’
X’s fact-check for readers went on to add: “The lounge is an opportunity for aviation industry lobbyists and parliamentarians to host meetings.”
One user then commented on Oakeshott’s post: “Well. You look really stupid now”
