Isabel Oakeshott fact-checked by X over misleading claim about big business backing Reform UK conference

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

'Well. You look really stupid now'

Reform UK

Right-wing commentator and journalist Isabel Oakeshott has been community noted and fact-checked on X, after making a misleading claim about how Heathrow Airport is set to sponsor Reform’s upcoming party conference, in what she tried to claim was a major coup for Farage’s party.

Oakeshott took to X over the weekend to claim: “BREAKING: Heathrow Airport to sponsor

@reformparty_uk party conference. A very significant indication of the direction of travel for big business.”

However, she was fact-checked, with it being pointed out that London Heathrow are hosting a lounge at the Reform party conference, ‘as they are for the Labour, Conservative and SNP conferences. They are not sponsors for the event.’

X’s fact-check for readers went on to add: “The lounge is an opportunity for aviation industry lobbyists and parliamentarians to host meetings.”

One user then commented on Oakeshott’s post: “Well. You look really stupid now”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform MP’s outrageous claim about Afghan and Eritrean asylum seekers fact checked on-air
  2. Rishi Sunak’s conference speech fact checked: 3 misleading claims made by the Prime Minister
  3. PMQs: Rishi Sunak fact checked yet again for misleading £900 tax cut claim 
  4. Sarah Pochin fact-checked on air over unverified Reform UK crime statistics
Comments are closed.