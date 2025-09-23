Ed Davey says ‘don’t let Nigel Farage turn the UK into a version of Trump’s America’

The Lib Dem leader used his closing conference speech to slam Farage's vision or Britain

The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has used his final speech at party conference to warn of the dangers of Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Davey warned that Farage has previously voiced support for rolling back gun laws, would privatise the NHS, trample on basic rights by scrapping human rights laws, and allow tech ‘barons’ to act with impunity.

He said that while the Reform leader is on the side of the likes of Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Lib Dems “are on the side of British people”.

In a dig at the Reform leader, Davey said: “Because unlike Farage, I actually love Britain. I’m proud of our country. There’s no doubt that a lot needs fixing.”

Davey said the Lib Dems will focus on fixing the NHS and social care, cutting energy bills and negotiating a better trade deal with Europe.

The Lib Dem leader said: “Imagine living in the Trump-inspired country Farage wants us to become. Where there’s no NHS, so patients are hit with crippling insurance bills. Or denied healthcare altogether.

“Where we pay Putin for expensive fossil fuels and destroy our beautiful countryside with fracking – while climate change rages on.”

In August, Farage, whose party has received millions in donations from fossil fuel investors, told energy firms to get ready for fracking, copying Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” slogan.

Davey also pointed to Farage’s comments in 2014 calling for UK gun laws to be relaxed. He warned of a Britain: “Where gun laws are rolled back, so schools have to teach our children what to do in case of a mass shooting. Where social media barons are free to poison young minds with impunity.”

Farage has told journalists that relaxing gun laws isn’t yet Reform policy, but he didn’t rule out introducing it.

Davey added: “Where the government tramples on our basic rights and freedoms, unconstrained by the European Convention on Human Rights. Where Andrew Tate is held up as an example to young men.

“Where racism and misogyny get the tacit support of people in power. Where everything is in a constant state of chaos.

“That is Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward