Direct Bullion, which has paid Farage over £280,000 for adverts, has large stand at Reform conference

Direct Bullion, which encourages savers and investors to buy gold and has paid Nigel Farage over £280,000 for a handful of promotional adverts, has a large stand at Reform conference.

The Reform UK leader has made £280,000, his second highest set of earnings after the £400,000 he raked in from presenting on GB News.

Farage has used a private company to pay less tax on his GB news earnings. He has paid 25% in corporation tax on this income, instead of 40% in income tax.

In his conference speech this afternoon, Farage said that Reform would need to raise a lot of money for its election campaign. The Reform leader is claiming that Labour is “finished” and said there is a chance there will be an election two years early in 2027.

When Left Foot Forward asked a Direct Bullion employee whether the firm planned to donate to Reform UK ahead of the next election, they declined to comment.

Another gold dealer, Tally Money, also has a stand at the event, alongside the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a right-wing think tank and lobbying group that describes itself as a grassroots campaign for “lower taxes”.