Direct Bullion, which has paid Farage over £280,000 for adverts, has large stand at Reform conference

Another gold dealer Tally Money is also present at the event
Direct Bullion, which encourages savers and investors to buy gold and has paid Nigel Farage over £280,000 for a handful of promotional adverts, has a large stand at Reform conference.
The Reform UK leader has made £280,000, his second highest set of earnings after the £400,000 he raked in from presenting on GB News.
Farage has used a private company to pay less tax on his GB news earnings. He has paid 25% in corporation tax on this income, instead of 40% in income tax.
In his conference speech this afternoon, Farage said that Reform would need to raise a lot of money for its election campaign. The Reform leader is claiming that Labour is “finished” and said there is a chance there will be an election two years early in 2027.
When Left Foot Forward asked a Direct Bullion employee whether the firm planned to donate to Reform UK ahead of the next election, they declined to comment.
Another gold dealer, Tally Money, also has a stand at the event, alongside the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a right-wing think tank and lobbying group that describes itself as a grassroots campaign for “lower taxes”.
