Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton airport over alleged St Pancras assault

British Transport Police arrested Robinson in connection with an alleged assault and he will now be questioned in custody

Police have arrested far-right activist Tommy Robinson after he boarded a flight to Spain following an alleged assault that took place at St Pancras train station.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left the UK last week, allegedly boarding a flight to Tenerife after the incident occurred.

The British Transport police said yesterday evening that they had arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire at Luton Airport this evening, having been informed he’d boarded an incoming flight from Faro, Portugal.

They confirmed it was “in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July”.

The BTP said: “The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of 29 July following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

In a video shared on X last Monday, Robinson is seen pacing near a man lying face down and motionless on the station floor. The video does not show how the man came to be lying on the floor.

On 2 August, the co-founder of the now largely defunct English Defence League announced he had joined Ben Habib’s far-right political party Advance UK.

Canadian far-right media outlet Rebel News has started a new donation page to provide legal aid for Robinson regarding his alleged involvement in the assault at St Pancras train station last week.

