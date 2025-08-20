Thousands object to Elon Musk’s bid to supply energy to homes in the UK

Members of the public cited billionaire owner Elon Musk's "clear political agenda" as the reason for the objection.

Thousands of people have complained to the energy regulator Ofgem, in a bid to block Elon Musk’s Tesla from supplying energy to British households.

Campaign group Best for Britain is urging the public to write to Ofgem, stating that Musk is not a “fit and proper” person to have “a foothold in our essential services”, with around 8,000 people contacting the energy regulator lodging their objections.

Members of the public cited billionaire owner Elon Musk’s “clear political agenda” as the reason for the objection.

In July, Tesla had applied for a licence from Ofgem to provide electricity to homes and businesses across England, Scotland and Wales as early as next year.

Musk’s association with the Trump presidency, and support for the likes of far-right thug Tommy Robinson as well as turning X, formerly Twitter, into an incubator for right-wing hate, promoting baseless conspiracy theories, has seen progressives protest against his malign influence.

A slump in Tesla sales has also been blamed on his political agenda, with sales taking a particular hit in Europe.

According to latest industry data, just 987 new Teslas were registered in the UK in July, almost 60% less than the 2,462 registered in July 2024. This means Tesla’s UK market share shrank to 0.7% in July, from 1.67% a year ago.

Musk’s close association with Trump has been blamed by many for the brand taking a hit.

Now thousands of people in the UK are using Best for Britain’s tool to complain to Ofgem about Musk’s attempt to supply energy to UK homes.

The public have until Friday, August 22 to write to Ofgem regarding Tesla’s application, when the regulator will decide whether to grant Tesla a licence to supply electricity.

You can find a link to the petition here.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward