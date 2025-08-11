Nicola Sturgeon describes Nigel Farage as having ‘a very very fragile ego’ in interview

She doesn’t hold back on delivering her verdict on Farage

Nicola Sturgeon on ITV News

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon didn’t hold back in an ITV interview set to air tonight, sharing her honest opinion of Reform leader Nigel Farage.

The ex-leader of the Scottish National Party described Farage as having a “very very fragile ego” and said her impression was that he is not someone “who is not particularly comfortable, particularly around women”. 

Referring to Sturgeon’s descriptions of Farage in her new memoir, Frankly, the interviewer says: “I mean you call him odious”.

Sturgeon explains: “In the 2015 leaders’ debate, just before we went on air that night, I just remember him telling somebody how much he’d had to drink in the green room beforehand.”

“It just felt like this kind of bravado, and just not very pleasant. But, you know, that’s my impression.”

