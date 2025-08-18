Labour slams Nigel Farage for supporting Andrew Tate in new attack ad

The attack ad, which was launched yesterday, refers to comments Farage made on the ‘Strike It Big’ podcast last year.

Labour has launched a new attack ad against Nigel Farage, accusing the Reform UK leader of supporting the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate.

The attack ad, which was launched yesterday, refers to comments Farage made on the ‘Strike It Big’ podcast last year.

He told the hosts, who are three male influencers in their 20s, that Tate was “an important voice” for many young men.

Farage said: “You three guys, you are all 25, you are all kind of being told you can’t be blokes, you can’t do laddish, fun, bloke things … that masculinity is something we should look down upon, something we should frown upon. It’s like the men are becoming feminine and the women are becoming masculine and it’s a bit difficult to tell these days who’s what.

“And Tate fed into that by saying, ‘Hang on, what’s wrong with being a bloke? What’s wrong in male culture? What’s wrong in male humour?’ He fed into those things. His was a campaign of raising awareness. His was a campaign of giving people, perhaps, a bit of confidence at school or whatever it was to speak up.”

The attack ad features a picture of Farage with Tate, with the words: “Nigel Farage says Andrew Tate is ‘an important voice’ for men.

“Andrew Tate said women should ‘bear responsibility’ for being sexually assaulted.”

Appearing on LBC, Labour MP Rosie Wrighting said it was right that Farage was asked the ‘difficult questions like ‘how are you going to keep women and girls safe online if you repeal the Online Safety Act but you don’t come forward with any policies that keep women and girls safe from things like explicit pictures being shared and young boys and women safe from misogynist like Andrew Tate.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward