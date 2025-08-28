Homeless charity closes following funding dispute with Reform UK council

Hundreds of homeless people face losing their accommodation in a town.

A homeless charity has closed following a dispute with a Reform UK controlled council, meaning hundreds of homeless people face losing their accommodation in a town.

In what has led to allegations of a lack of care and compassion on behalf of Reform UK, Northampton Association for Accommodation for Single Homeless (NAASH), which supported accommodation for about 200 people, has had to close after Reform run West Northamptonshire Council decided to hold up funding, meaning vulnerable people now have nowhere to go.

NAASH said that council funding has been held up because the authority has disputed the “validity” of housing benefit claims made on behalf of clients.

The BBC quotes NAASH services director Theresa Kelly as saying that the organisation supported “some of Northampton’s most vulnerable people” after they were referred to them directly by the council and that she believed her team believed they had “fully complied” with housing benefit regulations.

“Each closure leaves vulnerable people once again facing the very real risk of homelessness”, she said.

Whatever happened to Reform’s mantra of ‘looking after our own’?

If these are the kinds of policies that Reform will pursue, which fail some of the most vulnerable in society, imagine what they would do with Farage in Downing Street.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward