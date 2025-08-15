Green Party wins first seat on Cardiff Council in by-election

This seat was held by Labour at every election since 2012

The Green Party has won its first seat on Cardiff Council following a by-election victory. The Greens’ Matt Youde won the by-election in Grangetown ward with 24 per cent of the vote.

The ward was previously held by Labour, who have won every seat in the ward at every election since 2012.

The full breakdown of the vote in the by-election was as follows:

Green: 24.0%

Labour: 22.7%

Plaid Cymru: 18.7%

Reform: 14.5%

Propel: 9.6%

Independent: 4.6%

Tory: 4.1%

Lib Dem: 1.8%

Following the by-election, Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said: “People are tired of old ‘Business as usual’ politics and are voting for real hope and real change. Next, it’s time to #GetGreensElected to the Senedd in 2026.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Jon Craig – Creative Commons