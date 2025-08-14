Fact-check: Nigel Farage’s claim holidaymakers going to Europe must ‘prove medical insurance’ is false

'The source for the invented requirement remains a mystery.'

Farage has been telling falsehoods about Keir Starmer’s Brexit deal in the Daily Mail, it turns out.

Farage’s claim that British travellers will need to provide evidence of travel insurance when the entry-exit system begins on 12 October has been proven false.

In a Mail article published on 10 August, Farage said: “How on earth we managed to negotiate a deal as bad as this, I do not know.”

He then claimed that “For all the travellers who go to France, to have to prove medical insurance will be a very lengthy process”, and accused Starmer of having “gaslit the public”.

In reality, The Independent reports that the European Commission has confirmed that there is no truth to Farage’s claims, and that medical insurance will not become mandatory once the new digital border checks are introduced.

However, reports that travel insurance would become mandatory had caused concern among many travellers who are older or have pre-existing medical conditions.

The Independent reported: “The source for the invented requirement remains a mystery. None of the EU directives concerning third-country nationals or the entry-exit system contains any stipulation about insurance.”

Farage failed to respond to The Independent’s request for comment on the matter.

In the same Daily Mail article, shadow transport secretary Richard Holden claimed ‘hard-working Brits’ were coming off ‘second best’ because Sir Keir failed to negotiate a better Brexit deal.

What Holden failed to acknowledge is that the European Union is implementing Boris Johnson’s “oven-ready Brexit deal” in which he negotiated for citizens to be “third-country nationals”.

