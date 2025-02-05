UK cannot be silent over Trump’s ‘dangerous’ Gaza plan, Lib Dems warn

MPs are calling on the government to recognise the state of Palestine immediately

The Lib Dems have warned that the UK cannot be silent over Donald Trump’s ‘dangerous’ and ‘bizarre’ suggestion to ‘take over’ the Gaza strip and rebuild it, making it into the ‘Riviera’ of the Middle East.

Rather than returning to Gaza, Trump suggested that Palestinians should be “resettled” in Egypt, Jordan, and other neighbouring countries.

Forcing populations to relocate violates international humanitarian law and can be defined as ethnic cleansing based on the United Nations’ definition: “rendering an area ethnically homogeneous by using force or intimidation to remove persons of given groups from the area”.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sat smiling, Trump said: “Why would they [Palestinians] want to return? That place has been hell. One of the meanest toughest places on earth”.

Responding to the US President’s remarks Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Calum Miller MP, said: “Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza is bizarre but also dangerous. It shows casual disregard for the rights and aspirations of Palestinians and threatens the basis for peace at this fragile moment.

“The UK cannot be silent – we must make clear that this proposal is damaging, wrong and would amount to a severe breach of international law.

“Now is the moment for the UK to immediately recognise Palestine as a state, to make clear our commitment to a two-state solution based on 1967 borders.”

Posting on X, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, who is of Palestinian descent, said: “Trump has clearly not spoken to a single Palestinian about this plan. Gaza is our land. Palestine is our home. Peace cannot come at the cost of our country.”

Moran, along with Green MP Ellie Chowns, called on the government to recognise the state of Palestine immediately.

Jeremy Corbyn posted on X: “The President of the United States welcomed a leader wanted by the ICC and officially endorsed ethnic cleansing.

“Now would be a good time for our government to defend international law. If they won’t say it, we will: Palestinians aren’t going anywhere.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward