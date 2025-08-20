Britain First’s ‘March for Remigration’ led by convicted people smuggler, Hope not Hate reveals

Left Foot Forward

Lee Twamley, photographed at the front of Britain First’s “March for Remigration” in Manchester this month, has served prison time for trying to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into the UK.

Far-right Britain First’s ‘March for Remigration’ in Manchester, in which the extremist group called for mass deportations, was led by a convicted people smuggler.

Anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate reports that ‘Lee Twamley, photographed at the front of Britain First’s “March for Remigration” in Manchester this month, has served prison time for trying to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into the UK”.

A reminder that Britain First portrays itself not only as anti-immigration but also as tough on law and order.

Under the slogan “March for Remigration”, a euphemism for mass deportations, the group has held a series of events that have brought an assortment of neo-Nazis, misogynists, crackpots and convicts onto the streets of Nuneaton, Birmingham and, on 2 August, Manchester.

Twamley, was photographed marching alongside Britain First leaders Paul Golding and Ashlea Simon at the forefront of the Manchester event, holding a Union Jack flag aloft.

Hope not Hate reveals: “Twamley was previously jailed for 20 months as part of a Salford gang that tried to smuggle 11 Vietnamese migrants across the Channel to pay off drug debts.”

(Picture credit: Hope not Hate)

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

