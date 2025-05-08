These are the 42 Labour MPs who have called for Starmer to abandon disability benefit cuts

“The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity"

The prime minister Keir Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves are coming under increasing pressure to abandon their planned cuts to disability benefits. The cuts will see a tightening of criteria for Personal Independence Payments which will see many people who would receive a daily living payment become ineligible for this.

The cuts, announced earlier this year, are projected to hit 700,000 people already in poverty, and push around 250,000 people below the poverty line. In total, it is expected that around 3 million people will see their benefits affected by the changes.

Today, 42 Labour MPs have signed a letter to the prime minister calling for the cuts to be scrapped.

In their letter, the MPs say: “The planned cuts of more than £7bn represent the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity and over 3 million of our poorest and most disadvantaged will be affected.”

The letter continues: “Whilst the government may have correctly diagnosed the problem of a broken benefits system and a lack of job opportunities for those who are able to work, they have come up with the wrong medicine. Cuts don’t create jobs, they just cause more hardship.”

Many of the MPs who signed the letter are on the left of the party. However, a substantial number of the signatories are from the right and centre.

The full list of Labour MPs who have signed the letter is as follows:

Diane Abbott

Paula Barker

Lee Barron

Lorraine Beavers

Apsana Begum

Olivia Blake

Richard Burgon

Dawn Butler

Ian Byrne

Stella Creasey

Neil Duncan-Jordan

Cat Eccles

Barry Gardiner

Mary Glindon

Sarah Hall

Chris Hinchcliff

Imran Hussain

Terry Jermy

Kim Johnson

Mary Kelly Foy

Peter Lamb

Ian Lavery

Brian Leishman

Emma Lewell

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rachael Maskell

Andy Mcdonald

John McDonnell

Abtisam Mohamed

Grahame Morris

Charlotte Nichols

Simon Opher

Kate Osborne

Richard Quigley

Andrew Ranger

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Zarah Sultana

Jon Trickett

Chris Webb

Nadia Whittome

Steve Witherden

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 – Creative Commons